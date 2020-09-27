Nick Foles in for Mitch Trubisky

Posted by Mike Florio on September 27, 2020, 3:06 PM EDT
Two weeks ago, Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky led the team back from a 17-point deficit in Detroit. He won’t get the chance to lead the team back from a 16-point lead in Atlanta.

Nick Foles has entered the game with the Bears behind 26-10 in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Falcons. According to the Bears, Trubisky is not injured.

Trubisky had completed 13 of 22 passes for 128 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. He also added 45 yards on a scramble.

Regardless, after leading the Bears to a pair of wins, coach Matt Nagy wanted to give Foles a chance.

13 responses to “Nick Foles in for Mitch Trubisky

  1. Great. Just the way to build up Trubisky’s confidence. Either you start and end with Trubisky, or if you REALLY couldn’t wait 2.5 games, then start Foles from the beginning. Nagy’s a clown!

    acemagee45 says:
    September 27, 2020 at 3:17 pm
    So who is Mitch going to play for next year? Hard to come back after getting benched as a top five pick.
    He will probably be done, it does not bode well for QB’s that don’t have their 5th year options picked up.

    Bears can Give the Packers 3 first round picks for Love. LOL

  7. Mitch made the decision easy after throwing the worst interception I’ve ever seen.

    Looks like the Trubisky era is over. He had the talent but never the consistency. He will make a high quality backup somewhere next season and hopefully for the rest of a long career.

  8. This is Trubisky’s fourth year and if he still needs to be pampered for his “confidence” he should not be a starter! Go Foles!

  10. Very impulsive move in Nagy’s part. Decision could have waited until after the game/week of practice. Trubisky is not that good, but his season was showing signs of life and he could have possibly grown from this pending loss.

  11. If Foles comes back and wins this game….it could get ugly in the locker room. That said, the Falcons do have a history of not finishing…

  12. tlb44 says:
    September 27, 2020 at 3:26 pm

    Won’t make any difference, this is a poorly coached offense.

    Thank you! I’ve been saying this for the longest time, but it’s been lost with all the people slamming the QB, thinking he alone is to blame. I don’t reckon Nagy as a coach. He hasn’t a clue. Trades away a decent runner in Howard. OK. He drafts Montgomery who would be a decent back if given half a chance. This obsession with TE’s is beyond strange. He designs plays that do not suit Trubisky and doesn’t make enough use of his athleticism. The WR’s aren’t getting enough work. FIX THE O LINE – it’s a mess! Even Mahomes couldn’t make chicken salad from that awful line!! The D is wearing down as the offence isn’t giving them much rest. As for that ridiculous kicking competition – Please! Nagy needs to go.

  13. I said when they played Detroit that Foles would be in by week four and I got a lot of thumbs-down from the other posters here. I was wrong—it is week three.

