Nick Foles in for Mitch Trubisky

Two weeks ago, Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky led the team back from a 17-point deficit in Detroit. He won’t get the chance to lead the team back from a 16-point lead in Atlanta.

Nick Foles has entered the game with the Bears behind 26-10 in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Falcons. According to the Bears, Trubisky is not injured.

Trubisky had completed 13 of 22 passes for 128 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. He also added 45 yards on a scramble.

Regardless, after leading the Bears to a pair of wins, coach Matt Nagy wanted to give Foles a chance.