Nick Foles leads Bears back, Falcons blow another one

Getty Images

The Falcons found a new way to lose a game. And the Bears found a new quarterback.

Quarterback Nick Foles came on in relief of Mitchell Trubisky, and led the Bears to a 30-26 comeback win over Atlanta.

The Falcons (0-3), led 26-10 in the fourth quarter, a week after blowing a 15-point lead in the fourth quarter against the Cowboys, which included a ridiculous onside kick non-recovery.

This week, it was all about what Foles brought to a Bears Offense that was struggling until Trubisky was pulled in the third quarter.

Foles threw three touchdowns in the fourth quarter, which ought to make the job his and his alone. Honestly, it was a bit of a surprise it took this long, but the Bears (3-0) gave Trubisky a chance, after not picking up the fifth-year option on the former second-overall pick.

The Bears lost running back Tarik Cohen to a late knee injury. He was carted off, and immediately ruled out after being rolled up on while being dragged down.

The Falcons had the ball five times in the fourth quarter, and missed a field goal, punted three times after three-and-outs, and Matt Ryan threw an interception.