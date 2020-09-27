Nick Foles leads Bears back, Falcons blow another one

Posted by Darin Gantt on September 27, 2020, 4:28 PM EDT
The Falcons found a new way to lose a game. And the Bears found a new quarterback.

Quarterback Nick Foles came on in relief of Mitchell Trubisky, and led the Bears to a 30-26 comeback win over Atlanta.

The Falcons (0-3), led 26-10 in the fourth quarter, a week after blowing a 15-point lead in the fourth quarter against the Cowboys, which included a ridiculous onside kick non-recovery.

This week, it was all about what Foles brought to a Bears Offense that was struggling until Trubisky was pulled in the third quarter.

Foles threw three touchdowns in the fourth quarter, which ought to make the job his and his alone. Honestly, it was a bit of a surprise it took this long, but the Bears (3-0) gave Trubisky a chance, after not picking up the fifth-year option on the former second-overall pick.

The Bears lost running back Tarik Cohen to a late knee injury. He was carted off, and immediately ruled out after being rolled up on while being dragged down.

The Falcons had the ball five times in the fourth quarter, and missed a field goal, punted three times after three-and-outs, and Matt Ryan threw an interception.

36 responses to “Nick Foles leads Bears back, Falcons blow another one

  3. Ferocious defense, adequate o line and running game, good receivers, and a Super Bowl MVP at QB. And 3-0.

    Green Bay winning the North is not a given anymore.

  10. Although Trubisky may not have looked great through their first 2 games, do you really bench the starting QB of a 2-0 team?
    Now they have a legitimate reason to start Foles.

  12. The difference between Foles and Mitch is like night and day. You could see the Bears fill up with energy once Nick came on.

  15. Don’t get too excited, Nick Foles is a career backup and will as the season goes along. Looks like it’s back to the drawing board drafting a QB in Chicago.

  16. Oh boy. this gives the Chicago fan club something to chew on all week. Trubisky looks like he still can’t read beyond his 1st option and if it is open and Foles can

  18. mackcarrington says:
    September 27, 2020 at 4:38 pm
    Although Trubisky may not have looked great through their first 2 games, do you really bench the starting QB of a 2-0 team?

    Yes. 200% of the time. Not being snarky but do you watch him play or just read team records? There’s a reason they didn’t pick up his option.

  23. I’m still marinating on Foles’ play: was it because he is more aggressive and intuitive (vs. Trubisky’s tentativeness), or was it merely because the gameplan was pure desperation? I want to believe this is what the Bears offense is supposed to look like, but the only data we have is from a quarter and a half in which the Bears were down 16….

  24. Trubisky is on his fourth year and people are STILL concerned about his “confidence”? If he still needs to be pampered at this point, he should not even be a starter.

    Go Foles!!

  26. For anyone that didn’t watch this game, the Bears should have won by 25+ points. In all my years of watching football, it was the most obvious cheat job by the refs ever. Roughly a 20 point swing alone by not even blown calls but blatant cheating officiating calls. A 10-14 point swing on a strip sack fumble recovery “roughing the passer” by Mack in the first half, a made up “roughing the passer” as well on Hicks that extended a drive and led to a TD and then an overturned TD that there is literally no way you overturn that unless there’s a fix. Several other calls as well but long story short, there was something VERY fishy in this game. It won’t get talked about b/c the Bears won but man oh man that was the worst one sided officiating than any game I’ve watched in 10+ years hands down

  29. And the Falcons’ coaches still have jobs? What a mess. Heads should have rolled after last weeks’ embarrassment.

  30. There is no way Trubisky won the QB competition in camp. The team looked better with Foles than at any point with Trubisky.

    I don’t see how you go back to Trubisky but being 3-0 gives Nagy that luxury.

    That being said, how does Dan Quinn have a job?

  32. Assumption was Trubisky should’ve torched ATL, the INT sealed the deal.

    It’s good to be 3-0. Good pickup of Foles this off-season.

  34. chickensalad43 says:
    Ferocious defense, adequate o line and running game, good receivers, and a Super Bowl MVP at QB. And 3-0. Green Bay winning the North is not a given anymore.
    ==

    The packers haven’t beaten anyone yet, and I don’t know if they’re all that. It’s very possible the Bears will lead the division by evening’s end.
    But Chicago is 3-0 against three teams that by the end of today will likely be 0-9 — by a combined total of 12 points.
    The Bears edged an absolutely dreadful Giants team, were bailed out by a Lions receiver who dropped the winning score in the end zone, and had so come from behind to barely get past a Falcons team in total disarray.
    I’d pump the brakes on the optimism until they look good beating a team that at least has a pulse.

  35. mackcarrington says:
    September 27, 2020 at 4:38 pm

    Although Trubisky may not have looked great through their first 2 games, do you really bench the starting QB of a 2-0 team?

    Yes. 200% of the time. Not being snarky but do you watch him play or just read team records? There’s a reason they didn’t pick up his option.

    —————–

    So you would reward a guy who brought his team back from being down 17 points by benching him?
    That at least earns him another start.

  36. Trubisky is garbage. Admit the mistake. Bench him and ride with Foles. Trubisky is not a franchise QB, and everybody knows it.

