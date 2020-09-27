Packers pull away late to beat Saints

Posted by Darin Gantt on September 27, 2020, 11:34 PM EDT
The Saints gave the Packers too many chances in the fourth quarter, and the Packers made them pay.

The Packers left New Orleans with a 37-30 win over the Saints Sunday night, continuing a run of impressive offensive performances.

The fact that 37 was their lowest point total of the year (they scored 85 in the first two) has a lot to do with the fact they’re 3-0 at this point.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw for 283 yards, with three touchdowns and no interceptions, despite the absence of wide receiver Davante Adams. In his stead, Packers wideout Allen Lazard had six catches for 146 yards and a touchdown.

The Saints played more efficiently on offense, but came unwound in the fourth quarter.

From Taysom Hill‘s fumble which led to a Packers field goal, to multiple pass interference penalties late, the Saints frayed at the end of a game that was tightly played through three quarters.

Quarterback Drew Brees was a sharp 29-of-36 for 288 yards and three touchdowns, with Alvin Kamara doing a lot of the heavy lifting. Kamara had 13 catches for 139 yards and two touchdowns, but they gave the Packers too many chances.

  4. Rodgers is letting go of any lingering concern he may have had for the lack of a first-round receiver in the draft. Heck, he didn’t even need his No.1! All that hand-wringing by haters…….for what?

  6. People make excuses for Brees but Green Bay were also missing their best receiver and sanders is better than any receiver on the packers. Brees checked down his way to a good stat line but the saints just don’t have explosive plays outside of Kamara. Have to wonder why Sean Payton after smartly avoiding it all game decided to put the ball in brees hands with 8 minutes left and only a FG down when the run game had been dominant- that was 3 and out and the game

  7. Not really a surprise that the Packers’ defense instead of the Saints’ defense made 1 more play with the limited crowd, that’s how I expected this game to play out.

  10. An undrafted wide receiver went 6-146-1. Maybe wide receivers are replaceable like running backs, they just don’t know it yet.

    Aaron Rodgers looks like he’s having more fun playing football than he has in at least 5 seasons. That’s good news for Packer fans.

  11. The Saints are in a weird position. Supposedly they have two ‘franchise quarterbacks’ but one can’t throw it more than 5 yards and the other can’t throw it at all.

  14. The Packers offense is doing great things because Matt LeFleur is in his 2nd year as their head coach. He is clearly doing things he could not do last year.
    The Saints can score on anyone and I thought this would be a shootout. As usual, the team which made the big plays won. The Taysom Hill fumble was huge, especially after the Packers were stopped on 4th down.
    It’s an offensive league and the Packers and Saints are two of the best offenses. Alvin Kamara is just an amazing talent, and Aaron Jones is great, too.
    The Packers are 3 and 0 and they’ve beaten three NFC opponents, which is huge.
    I would not count the Saints out of anything, either. They are a very talented team with a great QB.

