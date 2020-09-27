Panthers lead Chargers 9-7, but have issues

Getty Images

The Panthers are piecing things together on the fly because of rebuilding and injuries, and they haven’t quite gotten the hang of the red zone.

They’ve settled for field goals on three trips inside the Chargers’ 20-yard line, but the good news is they lead 9-7.

They’re having to improvise, after running back Christian McCaffrey went on injured reserve last week with an ankle sprain. But they’re also without left tackle Russell Okung, who is inactive against his old team with a groin injury.

Justin Herbert led a 10-play, 85-yard drive capped by an Austin Ekeler touchdown, but the Chargers have turned it over twice already.