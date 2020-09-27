Patriots up 13-10 on Raiders at half

Getty Images

Both offenses got off to a slow start in New England on Sunday afternoon, but they finished up the first half in good form.

The Raiders drove 75 yards in five plays for a Derek Carr touchdown pass to Foster Moreau with seven seconds left to play in the half to cut the New England lead to 13-10. The touchdown came just after Cam Newton led the Patriots into the end zone for the first time on the afternoon.

Rex Burkhead took a swing pass from Newton 11 yards and went airborne to pass Neville Lawson on his way into the end zone. The touchdown made it 13-3 Patriots, which didn’t seem to be the way things were shaping up when they punted twice and threw an interception in the first quarter of the game.

The defense forced a field goal after the Raiders took possession after the pick on the New England 14-yard-line and Chase Winovich forced a Carr fumble on a sack to give the offense time to find its footing. They kicked a field goal after the fumble recovery and then put together a 12-play, 86-yard drive for the touchdown.

Newton finished the half 10-of-19 for 90 yards while Carr was 8-of-12 for 107 yards. Things have worked a bit better on the ground as Josh Jacobs has 54 yards on nine carries and the Patriots trio of Burkhead, Sony Michel and J.J. Taylor have 86 yards on 15 tries.