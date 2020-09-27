Raiders pick off Cam Newton, lead 3-0

Getty Images

Anyone rooting for the Raiders went through some quick mood swings late in the first quarter of Sunday’s game in New England.

The Raiders were driving toward a score when running back Josh Jacobs fumbled the ball at the end of a run. Replays showed Jacobs appeared to be down, but the call on the field stood after a review. The negative turn was a short one as safety Johnathan Abram picked off a Cam Newton pass to set the Raiders up in Patriots territory.

A pass to Derek Carrier for a first down was wiped out by an ineligible receiver downfield penalty and Derek Carr fired an incompletion on the ensuing retry for a third down conversion. Daniel Carlson‘s field goal made it 3-0 Raiders.

Newton’s interception continued a sluggish start for the Patriots Offense. They’ve only picked up two first downs thus far and they punted twice before the pick.