Rams rally with 22 unanswered points to draw within one score

The Rams trailed 21-3 at halftime. It went from bad to worse to open the second half when Stefon Diggs caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen with 8:05 remaining in the third quarter.

The Rams have scored 22 unanswered points, though, to draw within 28-25 with most of the fourth quarter to play.

The game turned on a controversial on-field ruling that was upheld on replay. FOX rules analyst Mike Pereira questioned the decision.

Tyler Kroft was called for offensive pass interference, clearly catching a pass from Allen before Rams defensive back John Johnson III wrestled it away on the ground. Officials somehow saw it as an interception.

Rather than a penalty on the Bills, the Rams took over at their own 41.

Jared Goff has had a 1-yard touchdown run and thrown two touchdowns, a 25-yarder to Robert Woods and a 16-yarder to Cooper Kupp.

Bills safety Micah Hyde is questionable to return (ankle) as is receiver John Brown (calf). Mario Addison returned to the game (cramping).

Rams safety Jordan Fuller (shoulder) won’t return.