Report: Budda Baker to have thumb surgery after playing Sunday

Cardinals safety Budda Baker is reportedly set for a trip to the operating room.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Baker has a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his thumb. Baker’s plan is to play against the Lions on Sunday before having surgery to repair the injury.

The hope is that Baker will only miss one game as a result of the operation. The Cardinals play the Panthers in Week Four and have the Jets in Week Five before facing the Cowboys and Seahawks ahead of their Week Eight bye.

Baker has 20 tackles through the first two weeks of the season.