Report: Michael Thomas eyes a Week Four return

Getty Images

The Saints have the best receiver in football on their roster. They currently don’t have him on the field. That could change next week.

Michael Thomas currently is targeting a Week Four return to action, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com.

Thomas reportedly was “moving really well” on Friday and “looked good” as he recovers from a high ankle sprain suffered late in a Week One win over the Buccaneers. There is, however, a real difference between the force applied when making cuts on an ankle during a game and the movements of a workout.

The fact that the Saints didn’t place Thomas on injured reserve reflects their belief that he has a chance of returning in Week Four. Otherwise, they could have shelved him for three weeks, bringing him back from IR for Week Five against the Chargers.

Another factor looms over the ultimate decision as to whether Thomas should be put back on the field: The Saints have a Week Six bye. This means that he can have a full six weeks to recover from the Week One injury while ultimately missing only four games.

However it plays out, the Saints need Thomas to be playing. His absence was conspicuous on Monday night against the Raiders, and it could be just as noticeable tonight when the Packers come to town.