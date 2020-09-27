Russell Okung inactive for Panthers, Trai Turner for Chargers

Getty Images

The Panthers traded Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner to the Chargers this offseason for veteran left tackle Russell Okung.

They won’t get a chance to see who got the better of the deal Sunday, as both linemen are inactive.

Okung was questionable with a groin injury, and with him out, 2019 second-rounder Greg Little will start at left tackle for the Panthers.

Also inactive for the Panthers were quarterback P.J. Walker, running back Trenton Cannon, defensive end Sharif Miller, left guard Dennis Daley, and defensive tackle Kawann Short.

The Chargers deactivated quarterback Tyrod Taylor (chest), running back Justin Jackson (quad), linebacker Nick Vigil (groin), and Turner (groin) because of injuries, along with tackle Storm Norton, tight end Donald Parham, and wide receiver Jason Moore.