Russell Wilson throws five touchdowns, outduels Dak Prescott in 38-31 win

Getty Images

The Russell Wilson vs. Dak Prescott duel was every bit as enjoyable as advertised.

Wilson threw five touchdowns, giving him 14 for the season. (He should have had a sixth but more on that later.) That’s the most in NFL history through three games.

Prescott threw for 472 yards and three touchdowns. He became only the second quarterback to throw for more than 450 passing yards in consecutive games, joining Jameis Winston.

Prescott, though, threw his second interception with six seconds left as cornerback Ryan Neal picked him in the end zone, giving the Seahawks a hard-earned 38-31 victory. Seattle remained undefeated, while Dallas fell to 1-2.

Prescott drove the Cowboys 70 yards on 16 plays as they took a 31-30 lead on a 42-yard Greg Zuerlein field goal with 3:59 remaining. It was too much time for Wilson.

DK Metcalf redeemed himself after a careless fumble on his way into the end zone for what should have been a 63-yard touchdown in the first half. The Seahawks budding star caught the game-winning touchdown on a 29-yard pass from Wilson on third-and-three with 1:47 left.

The Cowboys tried to double him, but Metcalf ran by safety Darian Thompson.

Wilson’s pass on the two-point try fell incomplete, but Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill hit Wilson in the head. The Seahawks got another chance. It’s all Wilson needed.

He connected with Jacob Hollister for the conversion, giving the Seahawks a 38-31 lead.

Prescott got the Cowboys as close as the Seattle 22 before an Alton Robinson sack and Neal’s pick.

Tyler Lockett caught nine passes for 103 yards and three touchdowns, while Metcalf had four receptions for 110 yards and one touchdown.

Cowboys pass rusher Aldon Smith had three sacks of Wilson.

Both teams entered with big injuries and left with more.

Seahawks running back Chris Carson grabbed for his left knee after Hill grabbed the running back’s leg and rolled over it on the tackle with 3:03 remaining.

The Seahawks also lost safety Jamal Adams in the fourth quarter. He limped off with a groin injury and didn’t return.