Russell Wilson throws five touchdowns, outduels Dak Prescott in 38-31 win

Posted by Charean Williams on September 27, 2020, 8:07 PM EDT
The Russell Wilson vs. Dak Prescott duel was every bit as enjoyable as advertised.

Wilson threw five touchdowns, giving him 14 for the season. (He should have had a sixth but more on that later.) That’s the most in NFL history through three games.

Prescott threw for 472 yards and three touchdowns. He became only the second quarterback to throw for more than 450 passing yards in consecutive games, joining Jameis Winston.

Prescott, though, threw his second interception with six seconds left as cornerback Ryan Neal picked him in the end zone, giving the Seahawks a hard-earned 38-31 victory. Seattle remained undefeated, while Dallas fell to 1-2.

Prescott drove the Cowboys 70 yards on 16 plays as they took a 31-30 lead on a 42-yard Greg Zuerlein field goal with 3:59 remaining. It was too much time for Wilson.

DK Metcalf redeemed himself after a careless fumble on his way into the end zone for what should have been a 63-yard touchdown in the first half. The Seahawks budding star caught the game-winning touchdown on a 29-yard pass from Wilson on third-and-three with 1:47 left.

The Cowboys tried to double him, but Metcalf ran by safety Darian Thompson.

Wilson’s pass on the two-point try fell incomplete, but Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill hit Wilson in the head. The Seahawks got another chance. It’s all Wilson needed.

He connected with Jacob Hollister for the conversion, giving the Seahawks a 38-31 lead.

Prescott got the Cowboys as close as the Seattle 22 before an Alton Robinson sack and Neal’s pick.

Tyler Lockett caught nine passes for 103 yards and three touchdowns, while Metcalf had four receptions for 110 yards and one touchdown.

Cowboys pass rusher Aldon Smith had three sacks of Wilson.

Both teams entered with big injuries and left with more.

Seahawks running back Chris Carson grabbed for his left knee after Hill grabbed the running back’s leg and rolled over it on the tackle with 3:03 remaining.

The Seahawks also lost safety Jamal Adams in the fourth quarter. He limped off with a groin injury and didn’t return.

17 responses to “Russell Wilson throws five touchdowns, outduels Dak Prescott in 38-31 win

  1. Russell Wilson is the Seattle Seahawks. He is unbelievable. He has been so good for so long, it’s his time to get the recognition he deserves. He is never injured and consistently carries this team. He cannot have an off game and he consistently delivers. Dak racks up the numbers but still just cannot get it done when it matters. Overated.

  4. Russ did fantastic. Would have had 6 TD’s for the day. Also, poor Chris Carson. Since when can a defender grab your ankle and do a gator roll after you’re already on the ground? Hope he’s okay.

  5. It would have been 6 TDs if Metcalf didn’t hotdog at the 1 yard line but he made up with it with the game winner.

    Seattles secondary injuries are a huge problem. At DB they cant cover anybody and now Jamal Adams is hurt.

  6. Cowboys defense just can’t close out a game. They let the Seahawks go down the field in two minutes to score the winning touchdown and did nothing to get in the way. Then the Seahawks defense gets two sacks and a pick to end the game. The Cowboys defense has allowed 77 points in the last two games. If I’m Jerrah Jones, I’m chartering a bus home for the defense.

  8. josh plum says:
    September 27, 2020 at 8:07 pm
    Hard to blame this loss in Dak…. Dallas’ defense needs to get their act together

  11. Russ is lights out when needed. DAK will always be a numbers guy but will never lead this team to the promise land. Both teams dealt with injuries but that’s the difference 1 QB can and 1 can’t. McCarthy had a year off and said he studied the game… I think he needs to take a couple more to study again… this Cowboys team look like a wade phillips team or even a Jason garret team. No heart and bad game management.

  13. Dak doesn’t win the big ones. Doesn’t beat winning teams. Is not clutch. Wilson does all of those things. Dallas is a stupid Atlanta onsides kick from being 0-3. But..but, Dak can really throw for a lot of yards. Zeke not looking to great either.

  14. tiredofcowards says:
    If I’m Jerrah Jones, I’m chartering a bus home for the defense.
    ==

    A bus? The way they played, more like a fleet of old vans.
    If they get tired and need a rest on the ride home they can park ’em down by the river. That ought to motivate them to play better.

  15. What a low class move by a low class organization.

    Grabbing and rolling Carson. I’m sure it’s ACL.

    He should be suspended for the year and Dallas fined their 1 pick.

    Sickening.

  16. Aldon Smith a beast!!! Imagine where he be if he hasn’t been gone from the league all these years!!!

