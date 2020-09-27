Saints take lead, but Andrus Peat carted off

Getty Images

The Saints took the lead, but may have taken another significant blow on offense, just before halftime.

Left guard Andrus Peat was carted off the field, after teammate Alvin Kamara fell across the back of his left leg.

Peat stood with team doctors, but wasn’t able to walk off the field, necessitating a ride into the locker room. They replaced him with Nick Easton, with rookie Cesar Ruiz subbing in for Easton at right guard.

The Saints knew Peat was a priority, and they gave him a five-year, $57.5 million contract this offseason.

Shortly after the injury, the Saints took a 17-13 lead at the break, with Drew Brees hitting Emmanuel Sanders with a 10-yard touchdown pass with six seconds left in the half. It was as sharp as Brees has looked tonight, or perhaps this season, as the led a sharp drive to get points on the board before halftime.