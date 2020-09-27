Sam Darnold throws quick pick-six to Xavier Rhodes

Getty Images

The Jets gave up a long touchdown run to Raheem Mostert to open last Sunday’s game and this Sunday’s game got off to a similar start despite the fact that they started on offense.

Sam Darnold‘s first pass attempt ended with a defensive pass interference call and his second went into the hands of Colts cornerback Xavier Rhodes. Rhodes returned the ball 44 yards for a touchdown and the Colts are up 7-0 without running an offensive play.

It’s the second interception that Darnold has thrown this year and the first for Rhodes since he came to Indianapolis this offseason.

The Jets are trying to avoid an 0-3 start and having Darnold avoid Colts defenders with his future passes would be a plus to their chances of getting a win.