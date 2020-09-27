Seahawks go up 9-3 on Cowboys with touchdown, safety

Getty Images

The Cowboys gave up an early touchdown and made it worse when Tony Pollard muffed the kickoff and recovered it at his own 1-yard line.

After Dallas had taken a 3-0 lead, Russell Wilson threw a 43-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Tyler Lockett with 6:39 left in the first quarter. The Seahawks added another two points three seconds later.

After Pollard muffed the kickoff, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott slipped in the end zone. Officials on the field ruled it a safety, and though the Seahawks might not have touched Elliott in the end zone, there wasn’t definitive video evidence to overturn it.

The good news for the Cowboys is Aldon Smith is having his way. He has two sacks already and is making life miserable for Wilson.

Wilson is 2-for-4 for 50 yards and the touchdown. The Seahawks have punted on two of their three possessions.

Cowboys center Joe Looney is questionable to return with an ankle injury. Rookie Tyler Biadasz replaced him. Seattle’s Jordan Simmons replaced Damien Lewis (ankle) at right guard. Lewis since was carted off the sideline to the locker room.