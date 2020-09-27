Stephen Gostkowski changes his luck by losing his sock

USA TODAY Sports

The Titans signed Stephen Gostkowski hoping to put their kicking problems behind them. He has and they have but not before a rocky start that tested the Titans’ faith in the veteran kicker.

In the season opener, Gostkowski was wide right from 47, had a 44-yarder blocked, was wide left on a 42-yarder and missed an extra point wide left. He then made a 25-yard game-winner with 17 seconds remaining to beat the Broncos.

In Week Two, he missed an extra point but made kicks from 51 and 49 yards with the latter being the game-winner with 1:36 left against the Jaguars.

He went 6-for-6 Sunday, nailing a 54-yarder with 6:31 left and a 55-yard game-winner with 1:44 to go. He also made from 39, 31, 30 and 51 yards and has become the toast of Tennessee.

Rob Bironas, who set the NFL record with eight field goals at Houston on Oct. 21, 2007, is the only other Titans kicker to make at least six field goals in a game.

Gostkowski, 36, now has made nine consecutive field goals, including three-game winners.

So what gives?

Gostkowski credits kicking without a sock. He wore a sock in his kicking shoe in Denver. He has kicked without a sock since.

“I practiced all summer without them,” Gostkowski said, via Terry McCormick of titaninsider.com. “It’s a little like baseball. When you’re in a slump you want to try something else, and you get on a roll. I think my experience playing multiple sports kind of helps deal with a little bit of a bind. In a sport like baseball, you strike out or get embarrassed, you turn the page. . . . We’re only three games in, and I’ve got a long way to go, and I’ve a lot of work to do, but I’m excited to help the Titans be 3-0.”