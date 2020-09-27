Stephen Gostkowski kicks another game-winner as Titans stay undefeated

Getty Images

Titans fans wanted Stephen Gostkowski gone after Week One when he missed four total kicks, even after making the game-winner. He’s a hero for them now.

Gostkowski has hit the game-winner in all three of the Titans’ games.

He went 6-for-6 Sunday, nailing a 54-yarder with 6:31 left and a 55-yard game-winner with 1:44 to go. He also made from 39, 31, 30 and 51 yards and surely will win AFC special teams player of the week.

The Titans beat the Vikings 31-30, and Dan Bailey‘s 49-yard miss looms large now. Bailey was wide right, ending a streak of 22 consecutive makes.

The Vikings had 464 yards and the Titans 444 in an entertaining game Minnesota surely will feel it gave away. Minnesota had three turnovers, leaving it without a victory this season.

The Titans tried to shoot themselves in the foot, too, but overcame their mistakes.

Ryan Tannehill went 23-of-37 for 321 yards with no touchdowns and an interception. Derrick Henry rushed for 119 yards and two touchdowns. Kalif Raymond caught three passes for 118 yards.

Kirk Cousins was 16-of-27 for 251 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Rookie Justin Jefferson caught seven passes for 175 yards and a touchdown. Dalvin Cook rushed for 181 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries.