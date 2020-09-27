Taylor Lewan questionable with shoulder injury as Titans trail 7-6

Getty Images

Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan got caught up in a pile and appeared to take an inadvertent hit from Armon Watts late in the first quarter.

Lewan remained on the ground for a few minutes as medical personnel attended to him. Titans coach Mike Vrabel walked onto the field to check on Lewan, who eventually was helped up and walked off.

But Lewan was carted off the sideline.

He is questionable to return with a shoulder injury. Ty Sambrailo has replaced him.

It feels like the Titans have outplayed the Vikings thus far, but the scoreboard says differently with the Vikings up 7-6.

The Titans have had to settle for field goals after reaching the Minnesota 21 and 13. The second came on a lost fumble by Dalvin Cook that Rashaan Evans recovered for the Titans.

Ryan Tannehill threw his first interception of the season after the Titans reached the Minnesota 29 as Harrison Smith picked him. Tannehill had thrown 152 consecutive passes without throwing an interception.

Cook got the Vikings in the lead with a 39-yard touchdown run. He has eight carries for 72 yards and the score.