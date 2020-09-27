Tyler Lockett has three TDs as Seahawks lead 23-15 after crazy first half

Getty Images

The Cowboys never seem to play a “normal” game. This one certainly won’t qualify as normal.

The Cowboys have missed an extra point, had an extra point blocked and muffed a kickoff that led to a safety. The Dallas secondary also has four penalties. The Seahawks had a touchdown that turned into a touchback and a bizarre final few seconds.

As it stands, after a half of play, the Seahawks lead 23-15. It’s the first 23-15 halftime score in NFL history.

Tyler Lockett caught touchdown passes of 43 yards, 1 yard and 1 yard, and Bryan Mone was credited with tackling Ezekiel Elliott in the end zone. (It’s questionable whether the Cowboys running back was actually touched while still in the end zone, but replay was not definitive to reverse the on-field call of a safety.)

DK Metcalf pulled a Leon Lett, putting the ball in his right hand and slowing for what he thought was a sure touchdown. Cowboys rookie cornerback Trevon Diggs made like Don Beebe and knocked the ball out of the back of the end zone before Metcalf crossed the goal line, making it a touchback rather than a 63-yard touchdown.

The Cowboys have had their own self-inflicted wounds.

Greg Zuerlein missed an extra point off the right upright and had another blocked by Tre Flowers. Tony Pollard‘s muffed kickoff, which he recovered at his own 1-yard line, led to the safety.

The Cowboys could have gone into the locker room trailing by only one point, but Dak Prescott threw his first interception in his last 292 pass attempts. Jarran Reed pressured Prescott as he attempted to hit Amari Cooper, with Shaquill Griffin undercutting the route.

Four plays later, Russell Wilson threw a pass toward Greg Olsen. Olsen made the 16-yard catch to the 1-yard line, but there were flags on both teams. After the officials huddled, they finally decided Jaylon Smith‘s illegal contact forced Olsen to go out of bounds before he caught the pass.

So the illegal touching was negated, and the Seahawks declined the illegal contact.

Lockett’s career-best third touchdown came on the next play, with seven seconds to go in the half.

Wilson is 15-of-22 for 198 yards and three touchdowns despite being under intense pressure. Aldon Smith has two sacks.

Prescott’s touchdown pass to Cedrick Wilson was the 100th of the quarterback’s career. It came in Prescott’s 67th game. Only Tony Romo (53) and Danny White (62) reached 100 touchdowns quicker.

Elliott scored on a 1-yard touchdown run for the Cowboys’ other points.

The Seahawks are missing both of their offensive guards who started the game. Left guard Mike Iupati is questionable with a knee injury. Jamarco Jones has replaced him. Right guard Damien Lewis was carted off the sideline with an ankle injury. Jordan Simmons has replaced him.