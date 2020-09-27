Tyron Smith, Quinton Dunbar inactive; DeMarcus Lawrence will play

Getty Images

The Cowboys won’t have left tackle Tyron Smith for Sunday afternoon’s game against the Seahawks. The team officially lists Smith among its inactives.

Smith has not practiced in two weeks because of a stinger. He missed last week’s game, with Brandon Knight starting for him.

Undrafted rookie Terence Steele remains at right tackle in place of La'el Collins, whom the Cowboys placed on injured reserve before Week One.

The Cowboys will have defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, who was questionable with a knee injury that limited him in practice last week.

The Cowboys’ other inactives are defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, quarterback Ben DiNucci, offensive tackle Alex Light and linebacker Rashad Smith.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll sounded optimistic Friday about cornerback Quinton Dunbar‘s chances of playing. But Dunbar is among the team’s inactives with a knee injury.

Cornerback Neiko Thorpe (hip), safety Lano Hill, offensive lineman Kyle Fuller, offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi (pectoral) and tight end Luke Willson are the Seahawks’ other inactives.