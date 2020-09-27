Vikings lead Titans 17-9 at intermission

Getty Images

The Vikings gained more yards in the first half Sunday than they had in the entire game last week. Minnesota gained only 175 yards in the 28-11 loss to the Colts.

The Vikings had 225 yards in the first half against the Titans and lead 17-9.

Rookie Justin Jefferson, a first-round choice, had five catches for 70 yards in the first two games. He has six catches for 104 yards against the Titans with a half to go as Kirk Cousins went 10-of-14 for 144 yards and a touchdown in the first 30 minutes.

Adam Thielen had the touchdown on a 16-yard catch, and he has two receptions for 22 yards.

Dalvin Cook has 10 carries for 76 yards, including a 39-yard touchdown run.

The Titans have moved the ball, gaining 205 yards, but they settled for field goals after reaching the Minnesota 21, 13 and 12. And Ryan Tannehill threw an interception to Harrison Smith in the end zone after the Titans had reached the Minnesota 29.

Stephen Gostkowski has field goals of 39, 31 and 30 yards.