Washington gets rare early lead, up 7-0 on Browns

Getty Images

Washington doesn’t have much experience with early leads, so their guys don’t quite know how to celebrate.

The Football Team took a 7-0 lead on the Browns on a Dwayne Haskins touchdown pass to Dontrelle Inman, but Inman was flagged for taunting after the play.

Inman took a shot in the end zone, but got up and flexed on Browns safety Andrew Sendejo, drawing a 15-yard flag in the process.

It’s the first time Washington has led in the first quarter this year, and Haskins is looking sharp so far, as their offense finds some degree of rhythm by getting the ball out quickly.