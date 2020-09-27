Week Three early inactives

Getty Images

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information. Check back to see the full list as it becomes available 90 minutes ahead of kickoff.

Rams at Bills

Rams: RB Cam Akers, C Brian Allen, WR Trishton Jackson, TE Brycen Hopkins, DL Eric Banks

Bills: RB Zack Moss, LB Del'Shawn Phillips, QB Jake Fromm, TE Dawson Knox, OL Ike Boettger, DE Darryl Johnson

Raiders at Patriots

Raiders: WR Henry Ruggs, T Trent Brown, LB Nick Kwiatkoski, CB Amik Robertson, CB Madre Harper, T Sam Young, DE Kendal Vickers

Patriots: RB James White, QB Jarrett Stidham, TE Dalton Keene, T Korey Cunningham, LB Anfernee Jennings, CB Myles Bryant

Washington Football Team at Browns

WFT: T Saahdiq Charles, LB Cole Holcomb, QB Alex Smith, RB Bryce Love, T David Sharpe, DE James Smith-Williams, CB Danny Johnson

Browns: CB Greedy Williams, LB Jacob Phillips, DE Olivier Vernon,

Texans at Steelers

Texans: RB Duke Johnson, CB Cornell Armstrong, LB Jonathan Greenard, LB Peter Kalambayi, OL Charlie Heck, DL Ross Blacklock.

Steelers: QB Josh Dobbs, LB Ulysees Gilbert, OL Derwin Gray, DL Carlos Davis, TE Zach Gentry

49ers at Giants

49ers: QB Jimmy Garoppolo, TE George Kittle, RB Raheem Mostert, OL Tom Compton, EDGE Dee Ford, LB Dre Greenlaw, CB Ahkello Witherspoon

Giants: T Jackson Barton, TE Eric Tomlinson, CB Brandon Williams, S Adrian Colbert, DL R.J. Macintosh, LB T.J. Brunson

Bengals at Eagles

Bengals: DT Geno Atkins, LB Markus Bailey, DL Andrew Brown, WR John Ross, OL Austin Seibert, RB Trayveon Williams

Eagles: WR Alshon Jeffery, WR Jalen Reagor, DB Rudy Ford, QB Nate Sudfeld, DE Casey Toohill, G Jamon Brown, RB Jason Huntley

Titans at Vikings

Titans: WR A.J. Brown, CB Chris Jackson, LB Derick Roberson, C Aaron Brewer, TE Geoff Swaim, DL Matt Dickerson

Vikings: CB Cameron Dantzler, CB Mike Hughes, WR Tajae Sharpe, WR KJ Osborn, DE Eddie Yarbrough, T Oli Udoh, DT James Lynch

Bears at Falcons

Bears: CB Duke Shelley, G Arlington Hambright, NT Daniel McCullers, WR Riley Ridley, LB Trevis Gipson

Falcons: S Ricardo Allen, CB Kendall Sheffield, WR Julio Jones, T Kaleb McGary, LB Foye Oluokun, DL Deadrin Senat, EDGE Takk McKinley