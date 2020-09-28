Aaron Rodgers: Lack of fans in New Orleans “definitely helps”

USA TODAY Sports

No NFL stadium is going to be full in the time of COVID-19.

And for Packers Aaron Rodgers, that made a tangible difference last night at the Superdome.

Via Jeff Nowak of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, Rodgers said the difference was stark from his previous two trips there (both losses).

“It’s a lot different environment than in 2008 and 2014,” Rodgers said. “This place is rocking all the time. I think we all miss that in the sport, just the fan interaction, the energy of the crowd. But it definitely helps us out in an environment like this.”

The Saints typically have one of the biggest home-field advantages in the NFL, but last night was muted, with a crowd of around 750 friends and family of the team, along with the low hum of piped-in noise. Rodgers was also able to hard-count Saints defenders offsides, which is something that’s not as likely in the normal Saints environment.

The Saints are in discussions about adding to the crowd in coming weeks, as much of the league begins to gradually bring more people in to their buildings.