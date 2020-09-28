Aldon Smith leads the NFL in sacks

Getty Images

Aldon Smith is making a remarkable comeback.

Smith, the pass rusher who hadn’t played an NFL game since 2015 because of substance-abuse issues, has returned with a vengeance, playing outstanding football for the Cowboys. He’s currently leading the NFL with four sacks.

“I feel like I try to bring my A game every time I go out and play,” Smith said after Sunday’s game, via the Dallas Morning News. “I work well with the other guys and we work well with each other. Rushing is a team effort, especially with this quarterback. If it wasn’t for the other guys playing their roles and doing things, it would have been much tougher for me to make some plays out there.”

Smith had 19.5 sacks in 2012. This year he may surpass that, which would be a stunning achievement after all he’s been through.