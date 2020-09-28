Andrew Wylie at hospital with possible appendicitis

Getty Images

The Chiefs made starting right guard Andrew Wylie a late scratch.

The Chiefs found out a little more than two hours before game time that Wylie was ill, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The team sent Wylie to the hospital for what doctors believe is appendicitis.

Mike Remmers, who has 1,123 career snaps at right guard, made his 79th career start and first for Kansas City.

It marks the first change to the Chiefs’ starting offensive line this season.

The Chiefs have taken a 6-3 lead after each team has had a possession.

The Ravens settled for a 26-yard field goal by Justin Tucker after reaching the Kansas City 8-yard line. They rushed for 60 yards on the 11-play, 67-yard drive.

The Ravens now trail for the first time all season after Patrick Mahomes ran for a 3-yard score to complete a six-play, 75-yard drive. He also had a 33-yard throw to Tyreek Hill. Harrison Butker missed the extra point wide left.