Bears announce Nick Foles is starting QB

It’s official: Mitchell Trubisky has been benched for Nick Foles.

Bears coach Matt Nagy announced today that Foles will start this week against the Colts.

“We got up this morning and went through the tape and at the end of it we decided we’re going to go with Nick Foles as the starter,” Nagy said. “It’s never easy when you go into these types of situations. I want to credit both of those guys yesterday for being really supportive of each other.”

That news comes as a surprise to no one after Foles came off the bench for an ineffective Trubisky on Sunday and led the Bears from a 26-10 deficit to a 30-26 win.

The Bears are off to a 3-0 start despite shaky play from Trubisky. If Foles can stabilize the quarterback position, the Bears should be heading for the playoffs.