Bengals sign Keaton Sutherland from practice squad, waive Shaq Calhoun

The Bengals announced they signed offensive guard Keaton Sutherland from the practice squad to the active roster Monday.

The team waived offensive guard Shaq Calhoun in a corresponding move.

Sutherland has the same position coach he had at A&M, having followed Jim Turner from College Station as an undrafted free agent in 2019.

He began last season on Cincinnati’s practice squad before signing with the Dolphins’ 53-player roster. Sutherland played three games with two starts for the Dolphins.

Miami waived him at final cuts this season, and Sutherland then re-signed with the Bengals’ practice squad Sept. 8.

Calhoun, a second-year player out of Mississippi State, joined the Bengals on waivers from Miami on Sept. 6. He was inactive for the season opener and was active but didn’t play the past two games.