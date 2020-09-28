Browns return man JoJo Natson tears ACL

Getty Images

The Browns will be looking for a new return man, after yesterday’s win over Washington.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, wide receiver JoJo Natson suffered a torn ACL in yesterday’s game, and will be out for the season.

The diminutive returner signed with the Browns in March, after stints with the Colts, Jets, and Rams.

He played four snaps of offense yesterday, but his primary role was on returns, and the Browns are going to have to find a new option there. They finished the game with just three active receivers yesterday after he was injured.