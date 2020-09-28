Cardinals may look into playing Isaiah Simmons at safety

Getty Images

In the weeks leading up to the draft, there was a lot of discussion about the versatile skill set that Isaiah Simmons would bring to his team after playing multiple positions at Clemson.

The Cardinals have started Simmons out at linebacker, but they may be shifting his responsibilities in the near future. Budda Baker is set to miss time after having thumb surgery and Chris Banjo has a hamstring injury, which has left the Cardinals short on safeties at the moment.

As a result, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said on Monday, via Darren Urban of the team’s website, that “we may have to look into” giving Simmons time at safety to help alleviate the shortage.

Simmons may not be the only option under consideration. John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 reports that the team will have veteran Tony Jefferson in for a visit and workout. He spent the first four years of his career with the Cardinals before moving on to Baltimore. He tore his ACL five games into the 2019 season and was released in February.