Chiefs dominate Ravens in first half, taking 27-10 lead to the locker room

Posted by Charean Williams on September 28, 2020, 9:50 PM EDT
Well, the first half didn’t live up to the promise of the game of the year. The Chiefs showed up. The Ravens didn’t.

The Chiefs, who led the Ravens 23-6 at halftime in a 33-28 victory in 2019, lead the Ravens 27-10 at halftime Monday night.

The Chiefs ran 40 plays, gained 333 yards, had 18 first downs and went 6-of-7 on third down in the first half. They scored touchdowns on four of their first five possessions.

Harrison Butker did miss an extra point and a field goal, and the Chiefs allowed rookie Devin Duvernay to return a kickoff 93 yards for a touchdown. Otherwise, the Chiefs were close to perfect, imposing their will against the Ravens.

Patrick Mahomes, the 2018 league MVP, completed 19 of 27 passes for 260 yards and three touchdowns against the No. 1 scoring defense in the league. Mecole Hardman caught three passes for 74 yards, including a 49-yard touchdown. Tyreek Hill caught four passes for 64 yards, including a 20-yard touchdown.

Fullback Anthony Sherman caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes, and Mahomes had a 1-yard touchdown run.

The Ravens have run 26 plays, have five first downs, 97 yards and are 2-for-6 on third down. Lamar Jackson, the 2019 NFL MVP, has completed 7 of 15 passes for 35 yards. He does have 41 yards rushing on three carries.

Jackson is 0-4 when the Ravens trail by double-digits.

Chris Jones sacked Jackson twice and forced two fumbles, with Damien Wilson recovering one.

9 responses to “Chiefs dominate Ravens in first half, taking 27-10 lead to the locker room

  1. Might as well pack it in now. The ravens offense isn’t built to come back from large deficits. They have the most success when they establish control early with their run game. Lamar Jackson is incapable of going shot for shot with elite passers like Mahomes.

  2. Chiefs wiping the field with Raven’s #1 defense and they still can’t shut up the enthusiasm from the ESPN talking heads – for the greatness and inevitability of Baltimore. It couldn’t be more evident who the media are cheering for tonight.

    Just an observation from flyover country.

  3. The media hype keeps trying to put Jackson in Mahomes class. That’s hilarious. It’s NEVER going to happen!!!

  5. As a Steelers fan I think the Ravens are still just the old Browns only painted purple, but they have a good team and Harbs is a very good coach. This game isn’t over yet. I’d have to bet that the Ravens make this a closer game of it in the second half.

  7. The highly overrated Ravens defense. lol. Now they have stayed on the field too long and look gassed.

  8. I enjoy watching the Ravens, and think Lamar Jackson can be very special. Being a Bengals fan and watching Andy Dalton lead us to 5 straight playoffs and 5 straight 1st round exits, well I hope this Ravens team don’t turn into that. But this is year 3, and if Jackson can’t win a playoff game this year, then it looks bad.

  9. Has any team other than the Ravens rolled with 3 running backs and no QB?

    Harbaugh is an offensive genius!

