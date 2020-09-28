Chris Godwin getting MRI on hamstring

Getty Images

Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin returned to the lineup after missing Week Two with a concussion, but he didn’t make it out of the win over the Broncos unscathed.

Godwin hurt his hamstring during the third quarter of the team’s 28-10 victory over the Broncos and was quickly ruled out after suffering the injury. James Palmer of NFL Media reports that Godwin is having an MRI to determine the severity of the injury on Monday.

Sunday’s game was well in hand by the time Godwin got hurt and Tom Brady only threw one pass in the fourth quarter of the game.

Godwin had five catches for 64 yards and a touchdown before getting injured.