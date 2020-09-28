DeSean Jackson having tests on hamstring

Getty Images

An already thin Eagles wide receiving group took another hit on Sunday when DeSean Jackson left their tie with the Bengals with an injury.

Jackson injured his hamstring and Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Jackson is having tests on Monday to determine the extent of the injury. The initial belief was that it is a minor strain.

If that’s the case, Jackson could be back for next weekend’s game against the 49ers although Garafolo notes that the team’s been cautious with Jackson given his injury history.

Jackson had two catches for 11 yards on Sunday and has 10 catches for 121 yards overall this season.