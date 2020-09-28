Doug Pederson says “Don’t go there” when asked about benching Carson Wentz

Getty Images

Philadelphia’s Carson Wentz has been one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL so far this season, but coach Doug Pederson isn’t thinking of making a change.

In fact, Pederson wouldn’t even entertain it as a serious possibility when asked this morning on WIP if Wentz dould lose his starting job.

“You don’t go there,” Pederson said, via NJ.com. “That’s a kneejerk reaction. That’s a reaction to things that sometimes are the aura that’s out there. That’s not what we believe internally. We are going to continue to get better. Carson is our quarterback. We are going to get it fixed. Listen, we are only half a game out of first place. The whole division is not playing good football. We’re not that far off.”

It’s true that the Eagles are still very much alive in the terrible NFC East. But they won’t be if they don’t get better quarterback play. Pederson sounds adamant that that will come from Wentz improving, and not from Wentz losing his job to rookie Jalen Hurts.