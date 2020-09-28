Falcons activate Jordan Miller off suspended list

Getty Images

The Falcons have activated cornerback Jordan Miller off of the reserve/suspended list to the 53-player roster, the team announced Monday.

The NFL suspended Miller for four games for violating the league’s performance-enhancing substance policy, and he served the first game of the suspension last season.

Miller appeared in 10 games for the Falcons as a rookie in 2019 and recorded four total tackles and had a fumble recovery on special teams.

The Falcons selected him in the fifth round in 2019 out of Washington.

The team also announced it returned cornerback Delrick Abrams Jr., cornerback Tyler Hall and linebacker Edmond Robinson back to the practice squad from the active roster.