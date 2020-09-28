Jaguars release Timmy Jernigan, sign Aldrick Rosas to practice squad

Getty Images

The Jaguars doubled down on kicker additions Monday.

Reports early in the day had them signing Stephen Hauschka to the active roster ad the team confirmed that move in an announcement on Monday afternoon. They also announced that they have signed former Giant Aldrick Rosas to their practice squad.

The Jaguars place Josh Lambo on injured reserve before last Thursday’s loss to the Dolphins and saw Brandon Wright suffer a groin injury in that game. Rosas was released by the Giants after being arrested for leaving the scene of a car accident. He recently pleaded no contest to three charges and was sentenced to three years of probation.

Wright was waived with an injury designation in one of a series of other moves the Jags made on Monday. They also placed linebacker Leon Jacobs on injured reserve and released defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan. Jernigan had one tackle while playing 54 snaps in three games and Jacobs suffered a knee injury last Thursday.

Jacksonville promoted defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale to the active roster, so they have one more spot on their 53-man roster to fill.