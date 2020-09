Getty Images

The Jaguars have made another change at kicker.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Jaguars are signing veteran Stephen Hauschka.

The Jaguars put veteran Josh Lambo on injured reserve last week, promoting rookie Brandon Wright from the practice squad to kick last Thursday. But Wright was injured during the game against the Dolphins.

Hauschka was cut by the Bills in August after they drafted a kicker, but he’s a career 85.7 percent on field goals.