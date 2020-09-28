Jamal Adams has “first degree” groin strain

Getty Images

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams was limited to 53 snaps during Sunday’s win over the Cowboys and it remains to be seen how long it will take before he’s ready to resume his usual workload.

Head coach Pete Carroll said on 710 ESPN Monday, via Lindsey Wisniewski of NBC Sports Northwest, that Adams has a “first degree” groin strain that was “really bothering him after the game.” He described Adams as day to day with the team’s first practice of the week a couple of days away.

The Seahawks also saw running back Chris Carson, linebacker Jordyn Brooks and guard Damien Lewis get hurt on Sunday.

Carson and Brooks both suffered knee sprains while Lewis is dealing with an ankle injury. Carroll said the team would have to see how all of them do during the week before making any calls about Week Four’s game against the Dolphins.