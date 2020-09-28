Jeff Okudah: Lions were tired of being disrespected

Getty Images

Cornerback Jeff Okudah hasn’t been a member of the Lions for a long time, but he knows the dim view that many people have of the team.

That view existed before the season started and no one changed their mind after Detroit lost the first two games of this season despite holding double-digit leads in both contests. Sunday’s win over the Cardinals might have shifted some opinions, though.

Okudah had one of three interceptions of Kyler Murray and shut out the Arizona offense in the fourth quarter while they went from being down 23-20 to winning the game 26-23.

“I was tired of being disrespected by everyone,” Okudah said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “I think the whole defense was tired of being disrespected — the whole team was tired of being disrespected.”

Okudah had a rough time against Davante Adams in Week Two and DeAndre Hopkins posted 10 catches for 137 yards, so the rookie still has some work to do if the Lions are going to make winning a regular occurrence. Such climbs have to start somewhere, though, and Sunday marked the best day yet for the first-round pick and the team.