Jordan Reed will miss 6-8 weeks with MCL injury

Getty Images

The 49ers are placing tight end Jordan Reed on injured reserve, coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday.

Reed returned from an early ankle injury before leaving with a knee injury. He played only 18 snaps, and further examination Monday revealed an MCL injury that will keep Reed out 6-8 weeks.

“He had an unfortunate injury,” Shanahan said, via 49erswebzone.com. “Recovered from the ankle there in the end zone but ended up spraining his MCL, I believe, when he came back for that catch where he got hit a little bit low.

“I know he’s disappointed but not discouraged. I think he was really liking where he was at. It’s something that’s going to take some time, probably 6-8 weeks. I know he’s disappointed in that, but nothing that’s going to affect him after that. He’ll hit his rehab hard. Hopefully, we can weather the storm while he’s gone, and he’ll come back to a good team.”

Linebacker Mark Nzeocha also could go on injured reserve after a quadriceps strain, and defensive end Dee Ford (back) is an IR candidate, too.

Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley is in concussion protocol; running back Jerick McKinnon is day-to-day with an injury to his ribs; and linebacker Dre Greenlaw is out this week with a quadriceps injury.

Shanahan said the team would assess tight end George Kittle (knee), quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle), cornerback K'Waun Williams (hip), running back Raheem Mostert (knee) and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) when the 49ers return to practice Wednesday.