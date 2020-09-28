Josh Allen praises “very selfless” Stefon Diggs

Getty Images

The Bills have started the season 3-0, fueled by the performance of quarterback Josh Allen. Allen’s performance has been fueled by the arrival of receiver Stefon Diggs.

Diggs has given Allen a legitimate, high-end receiving threat. But Diggs, unlike other legitimate, high-end receiving threats traded in recent years to a Rust Belt team, isn’t the focal point of questions regarding whether he’s the focal point of the offense.

Allen said via phone after Sunday’s come-from-behind-after-blowing-a-28-3-lead win that Diggs tells Allen to “make the right decisions” with the ball, and that “if I’m open give me a chance.”

That’s a very different attitude than the “throw me the damn ball” mandate under which many great receivers operate.

“He’s fantastic,” Allen said regarding Diggs. “He’s super energetic [and] brings a lot of juice.”

Allen added that Diggs is “very selfless,” pointing out that Diggs was the first to congratulate tight end Tyler Kroft after he caught both of his touchdown passes — even though Diggs finished the day with only one.

Diggs got there first because Digg was in the vicinity. And Diggs could have been miffed that the ball could have come to him instead, because he arguably was open on both plays. But Kroft was more open, and throwing it to him was the right decision on both touchdowns.

“I love that man,” Allen said of Diggs.

With Diggs around, whether he’s open or not on a given play, his mere presence will help Kroft and others get open. Which will help the Bills keep winning more and more games. Which will result in plenty of love for Allen, Diggs, and the rest of the Buffalo Bills.