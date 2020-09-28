Kyle Shanahan: We kind of expected to play well despite injuries

Getty Images

The 49ers came into Sunday’s game against the Giants without players like Jimmy Garoppolo, Nick Bosa, George Kittle, Richard Sherman, Raheem Mostert, Deebo Samuel and Tevin Coleman, which led some to wonder if they might become the first team to lose to the Giants this season.

Such thoughts turned out to be a waste of time. The 49ers scored 10 points in the final 67 seconds of the first half to break a 6-6 tie and then poured it on in the second half of a 36-9 win that gave them two wins at MetLife Stadium in the last two weeks.

That final score may have surprised some people, but head coach Kyle Shanahan said it didn’t catch him or the rest of the Niners off guard.

“Our team kind of expected this,” Shanahan said, via Tim Kawakami of TheAthletic.com. “And you’ve still got to go out and do it and stuff, but we had a lot of confidence coming into this game and, hopefully, that can lead us to next week having some, too.”

One would imagine that lengthening the list of players that they can count on would provide a great deal of confidence for the 49ers whether they get a flood of players back for next Sunday’s game against the Eagles or not.