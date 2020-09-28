L’Jarius Sneed is out with a collarbone injury

Getty Images

The Chiefs have ruled out cornerback L’Jarius Sneed with a collarbone injury.

Charvarius Ward, who was questionable with a hand injury, has replaced Sneed opposite Rashad Fenton at corner.

Sneed is tied for the NFL lead in interceptions with two.

He was injured diving for another in the second quarter Monday night against the Ravens and Lamar Jackson.

The Chiefs lead the Ravens 27-13 nearing the end of the third quarter. The only points in the quarter so far came on a 42-yard Justin Tucker field goal.