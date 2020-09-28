Matt Ioannidis out for year with torn biceps

Washington’s still awaiting word on rookie defensive end Chase Young, but they’ve gotten bad news on another lineman.
Via Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis has a torn biceps and is out for the rest of the season.
The 2016 fifth-rounder has become a valuable part of a defensive front rotation that is heavily populated by first-rounders, with 34 starts in his career.
Young left yesterday’s game with a groin injury, and there hasn’t been much of an update on the second overall pick.