Michael Pittman had surgery for compartment leg syndrome

Getty Images

The Colts are going to be without rookie wide receiver Michael Pittman for a while.

Head coach Frank Reich confirmed that Pittman had surgery on Sunday night after being diagnosed with compartment leg syndrome. Pittman reported symptoms of the syndrome, which involves increased pressure in a muscle, after the Colts beat the Jets 36-7.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported that Pittman is expected back for Week Eight, but Reich did not offer a timetable when discussing Pittman’s injury on Monday.

Pittman had three catches for 26 yards against the Jets. The second-round pick has caught nine passes for 73 yards over the entire season.