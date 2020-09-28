Mike McCarthy claims Trysten Hill did not intend to twist Chris Carson’s knee

Getty Images

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll was “really pissed” on Sunday when one of his players, running back Chris Carson, left the game with a knee injury after Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill twisted his leg after a tackle. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy saw it differently.

McCarthy claims that Hill didn’t try to hurt Carson at all, and instead was just finishing the tackle.

“I don’t think that was his intent. I just think he was trying to wrap and roll. Trust me, there was zero intent involved there,” McCarthy said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com.

That’s not how it looked. It looked like the dirtiest play of this season so far, an attempt to injure Carson purposely. Hill will be lucky if the NFL buys McCarthy’s explanation, because to most neutral observers, it looked like a cheap shot worthy of a suspension.