Mitchell Trubisky: I gave Matt Nagy the opportunity to bench me

Bears head coach Matt Nagy surprised some people when he opted to go with Mitchell Trubisky as the team’s starting quarterback to open the season, but Trubisky rewarded that faith with wins in the first two weeks of the regular season.

That faith reached its breaking point in Week Three. After Trubisky threw an interception with the Bears down 13 points in the third quarter, Nagy opted to replace him with Nick Foles. It turned out to be the right call as the Bears rallied for a 30-26 victory, although that’s of limited comfort to the guy who lost his job.

“The only thing I can control is me playing better when I have those reps in the first half, and I didn’t do that,” Trubisky said, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. “So I gave [Nagy] the opportunity to pull me. He did.”

Nagy said on Sunday night that no decision has been made about who will start against the Colts in Week Four, but it is difficult to imagine going back to Trubisky given the way things played out on Sunday.