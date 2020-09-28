MRI on Mekhi Becton turned out better than Jets thought it would

Getty Images

Good news and the 2020 Jets don’t really go together, but sometimes the news isn’t as bad as it could be.

That appears to be the case with rookie left tackle Mekhi Becton. Becton had to leave Sunday’s loss to the Colts with a shoulder injury, but head coach Adam Gase said on Monday that the damage wasn’t bad enough to rule the first-round pick out of Thursday’s game against the Broncos.

“The MRI turned out better than really we were thinking last night,” Gase said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. “We’ll see how he gets through the week and possibly he can play in this game.”

The Jets were without right tackle George Fant on Sunday and he remains in the concussion protocol. Gase said Jamison Crowder will participate in walkthroughs after missing two games with a hamstring injury, but it doesn’t sound like fellow wideout Breshad Perriman will be back from his ankle injury.