NFL shifts Week Five Broncos-Patriots game to later kickoff

Getty Images

The Patriots will be starting their Week Five game against the Broncos later than originally scheduled.

The NFL announced on Monday that the game will now start at 4:25 p.m. ET. They were supposed to get underway at 1 p.m. under the initial plans for the week.

Week Five’s game is on CBS and the network has the national game in the late window that week, so the move will likely result in a larger audience seeing Cam Newton lead the Patriots Offense. They’ll also get to see Jeff Driskel, Blake Bortles or Brett Rypien running the Broncos Offense, which may not prove to be much of a ratings driver outside of their immediate families.

The move means the Patriots will be playing in the late afternoon window for three straight weeks as next week’s visit to Kansas City and their Week Six game against the 49ers are also set for 4:25 p.m. kickoffs.