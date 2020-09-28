Packers’ Christian Kirksey likely out a few games with shoulder injury

Getty Images

The Packers will be without linebacker Christian Kirksey for Week Four, and likely a little longer.

The shoulder injury that knocked Kirksey out of Sunday night’s game will force him to miss next week against the Falcons and possibly longer, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN. The Packers’ Week Five bye is coming at a good time for Kirksey, who is not expected to need surgery.

Kirksey exited during the second quarter of Sunday’s game, and the Packers’ defense missed him as the Saints gained plenty of yardage on passes to Alvin Kamara.

The 28-year-old Kirksey has had bad luck with injuries, missing 14 games last year and nine games in 2018.