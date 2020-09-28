Patrick Mahomes gets to 10,000 yards faster than anyone

Getty Images

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has begun his inevitable climb up the ladder of all-time passing records.

Against the Ravens on Monday night, Mahomes crossed the 10,000-yard career passing plateau. He reached the milestone in 34 games, faster than any player in league history.

Kurt Warner held the record, doing it in 36 games.

Mahomes already is at No. 196 on the all-time passing yardage list. He’ll likely pass Mark Malone (10,175) and Rex Grossman (10,232) tonight, and possibly more.

The 2018 regular-season MVP still has a long way to go for the all-time record. That’s held by Drew Brees, with 78,176 yards and counting.